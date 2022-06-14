Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI) Short Interest Up 47.4% in May

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 47.4% from the May 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter worth about $10,949,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the 4th quarter worth about $7,332,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the 4th quarter worth about $2,571,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 989,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,729,000 after purchasing an additional 189,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 378,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 167,996 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE KCGI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.90. The company had a trading volume of 637,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,263. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.13. Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $10.38.

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Westbury, New York.

