Kessler Investment Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 595.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter valued at $4,018,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 3,142.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter valued at $13,896,000.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Shares of BROS stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.52. The stock had a trading volume of 15,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,992. Dutch Bros Inc. has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $81.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.82.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $152.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.15 million. Equities research analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BROS shares. Cowen dropped their price target on Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen dropped their price target on Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Dutch Bros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.70.

In other Dutch Bros news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $491,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,219,620 shares in the company, valued at $49,906,850.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen Gillett bought 4,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.29 per share, with a total value of $124,220.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,220.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,125 shares of company stock valued at $6,202,519.

Dutch Bros Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BROS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.