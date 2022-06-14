Kessler Investment Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,309 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 485.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 205 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $6.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $268.31. The stock had a trading volume of 66,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,452. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.51. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $133.73 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $7.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.00%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.78%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.34, for a total value of $125,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,497,497.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,635 shares of company stock worth $11,312,673 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

