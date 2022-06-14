Kessler Investment Group LLC Decreases Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Kessler Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 71.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,198 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,560 shares during the quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of KB Home by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 337,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,084,000 after purchasing an additional 45,172 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in KB Home in the 4th quarter worth about $401,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in KB Home in the 4th quarter worth about $755,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in KB Home in the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in KB Home by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 9,752 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KBH. StockNews.com began coverage on KB Home in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on KB Home from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research lowered KB Home from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on KB Home from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on KB Home from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KB Home has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

Shares of KBH traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.71. 36,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,633,271. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.76. KB Home has a 12 month low of $28.44 and a 12 month high of $50.20.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts expect that KB Home will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.26%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

