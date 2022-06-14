Kessler Investment Group LLC Grows Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,016 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up approximately 3.8% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,465,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,410,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,603,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,797,000 after buying an additional 2,523,486 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,144,000 after buying an additional 2,232,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Himalaya Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 14,586,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $31.75. 1,165,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,801,420. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $31.74 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $255.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.01.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.10.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

