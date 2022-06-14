Kessler Investment Group LLC Has $10.50 Million Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,348 shares during the period. Airbnb accounts for approximately 5.9% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $10,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABNB. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,349,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,972,000 after buying an additional 430,970 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,211,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,734,000 after buying an additional 391,740 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,210,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,387,000 after buying an additional 1,926,816 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,587,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,356,000 after buying an additional 813,738 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,586,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,229,000 after buying an additional 2,115,385 shares during the period. 34.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,116,804. The stock has a market cap of $63.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.02 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $98.36 and a one year high of $212.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.73.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $174,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $2,160,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,203 shares in the company, valued at $346,052.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 729,934 shares of company stock worth $117,205,850 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $233.00 to $213.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $95.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.48.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

