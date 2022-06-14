Kessler Investment Group LLC Invests $256,000 in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,819 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $190,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3,946.9% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 253,536 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,003,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Devon Energy by 24.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,972,366 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $176,569,000 after buying an additional 983,729 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 73.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 191,066 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,785,000 after buying an additional 80,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Shares of DVN stock traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.07. The company had a trading volume of 268,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,624,025. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $46.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 2.59.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.31%.

In related news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 9,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $615,603.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,897,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $1,335,747.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,747,265.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,772 shares of company stock worth $4,118,438. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.83.

Devon Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.