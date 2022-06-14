Kessler Investment Group LLC Purchases Shares of 80,007 Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 80,007 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,584,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,444,000 after buying an additional 851,968 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 429.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 128,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 103,831 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 141,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 4,155.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,199,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,741,000 after buying an additional 634,264 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Shares of NYSE MRO traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.45. 537,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,542,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The company has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.64.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 35.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.15%.

In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 91,306 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $2,257,997.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 13,537 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $336,935.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 793,124 shares of company stock worth $20,492,948 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MRO. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Marathon Oil to $39.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Scotiabank upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.27.

Marathon Oil Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.