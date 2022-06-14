Kessler Investment Group LLC Sells 2,515 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Kessler Investment Group LLC lowered its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,248,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,071,000 after acquiring an additional 105,852 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,082,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,670,000 after acquiring an additional 38,949 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 6,169 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $348,000. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EMR stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.72. The company had a trading volume of 45,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700,073. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.01 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.56 and its 200 day moving average is $92.36.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.12.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

