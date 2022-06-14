Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.10-$7.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.34 billion-$5.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.28 billion. Keysight Technologies also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.74-$1.80 EPS.

KEYS traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.75. 6,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,671. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.21. Keysight Technologies has a 1-year low of $127.93 and a 1-year high of $209.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Keysight Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $194.75.

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.92 per share, for a total transaction of $158,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,214,409,000 after purchasing an additional 153,857 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,451,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $229,343,000 after purchasing an additional 189,044 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 174.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $172,030,000 after purchasing an additional 708,404 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 881,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $139,324,000 after purchasing an additional 119,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 852,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $134,673,000 after purchasing an additional 17,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

