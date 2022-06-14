Kin (KIN) Trading 32.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Kin (KIN) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Over the last week, Kin has traded down 32.2% against the US dollar. One Kin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Kin has a market cap of $21.94 million and $467,660.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kin alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.89 or 0.00427000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004449 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00055481 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002190 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00011199 BTC.

About Kin

KIN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 9,999,999,884,900 coins and its circulating supply is 1,872,204,746,105 coins. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kin is www.kin.org . Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin is a decentralized ecosystem composed of a group of digital services launched by Kik. The Kin token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that is to be used for daily online activities such as instant messaging, social media, tipping and payments within the Kin Ecosystem. The Kin token will also serve as the basis of interchangeability with other digital services. Kin is migrating to the new kin blockchain, which is a fork of the Stellar blockchain and is based on a technology different from that of the existing Ethereum-based Kin. Kin will be enabling all ERC20 Kin token holders to swap their tokens for the new Kin Coin, which will be native to the Kin blockchain. All participants in the Kin Ecosystem, token holders and developers alike, will be completing the migration over the coming months. Kin will provide several procedures for swapping ERC20 Kin tokens for the new Kin Coin. Kin is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Kin uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. “

Kin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.