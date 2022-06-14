Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 48.3% from the May 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:KIROY traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.91. 4,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,412. Kumba Iron Ore has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $18.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.94 and its 200-day moving average is $12.08.
