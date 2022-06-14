Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 48.3% from the May 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KIROY traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.91. 4,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,412. Kumba Iron Ore has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $18.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.94 and its 200-day moving average is $12.08.

About Kumba Iron Ore

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. It produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. The company also operates a port in Saldanha Bay in the Western Cape Province.

