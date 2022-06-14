Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Short Interest Update

Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a decrease of 43.3% from the May 15th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:KCCFF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 81,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,140. Kutcho Copper has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average of $0.54.

Kutcho Copper Company Profile

Kutcho Copper Corp., a resource development company, focuses on expanding and developing the Kutcho copper-zinc-gold-silver project (Kutcho Project). Its Kutcho project consists of 1 mining lease and 55 mineral exploration claims covering an area of 24,233 hectares located in northern British Columbia.

