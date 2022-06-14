KZ Cash Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (KZC)

KZ Cash (KZC) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. In the last week, KZ Cash has traded 34.4% lower against the US dollar. One KZ Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. KZ Cash has a market capitalization of $773.66 and $1.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003931 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.47 or 0.00576547 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004100 BTC.

ARC (ARC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00164785 BTC.

KZ Cash Coin Profile

KZ Cash (KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz . KZ Cash’s official website is kzcash.kz

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

KZ Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KZ Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KZ Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

