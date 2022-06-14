Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,066 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total transaction of $757,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVX traded up $4.00 on Tuesday, hitting $171.33. 96,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,068,532. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $182.40. The company has a market cap of $336.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.11 and its 200-day moving average is $147.92.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.48.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

