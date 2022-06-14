Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Buys New Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after acquiring an additional 186,658 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 15,838 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 209.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 291,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,938,000 after acquiring an additional 558,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 834.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 67,660 shares during the last quarter. 61.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $1,101,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 541,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,808,658.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APO opened at $50.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.03. The company has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.62. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.92 and a 12 month high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.77 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 30.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.56.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

