Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Buys New Stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Change Healthcare by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Change Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Change Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Change Healthcare by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $182,000. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

CHNG stock opened at $23.19 on Tuesday. Change Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $24.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.47 and a 200-day moving average of $21.76.

Change Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CHNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $920.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHNG has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Change Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.81.

Change Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.