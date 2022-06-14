Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Has $491,000 Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 128.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZM. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1,035.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 131.6% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $780,014.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 3,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $409,189.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,609 shares of company stock valued at $5,375,533. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZM. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.42.

ZM opened at $103.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of -0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.53. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.03 and a twelve month high of $406.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

