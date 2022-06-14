Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Invests $596,000 in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 66.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 239.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $21.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.20. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ELAN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $220,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,910.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

