Lincoln Educational Services’ (LINC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. Barrington Research currently has a $9.50 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Lincoln Educational Services from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

NASDAQ LINC opened at $5.73 on Friday. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $8.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.95. The firm has a market cap of $156.20 million, a PE ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 41,000.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 13,928 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. 60.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

