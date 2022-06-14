Lincoln Educational Services’ (LINC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. Barrington Research currently has a $9.50 price target on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Lincoln Educational Services from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.
NASDAQ LINC opened at $5.73 on Friday. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $8.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.95. The firm has a market cap of $156.20 million, a PE ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.87.
Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lincoln Educational Services (LINC)
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.