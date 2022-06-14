Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Shares Down 1.8%

Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Rating) dropped 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $87.66 and last traded at $87.66. Approximately 1,408 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 2,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.31.

LBLCF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$110.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$120.00 to C$122.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$100.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$120.00 to C$133.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.31.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

