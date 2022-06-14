LunchMoney (LMY) Market Cap Tops $141,644.47

LunchMoney (LMY) traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. Over the last seven days, LunchMoney has traded down 28.1% against the U.S. dollar. One LunchMoney coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LunchMoney has a market cap of $141,644.47 and $3.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About LunchMoney

LMY is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,551,046 coins. The official message board for LunchMoney is medium.com/@lunchmoney . LunchMoney’s official website is www.lunchmoney.io . LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling LunchMoney

