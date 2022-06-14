LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

LXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

In other LXP Industrial Trust news, Director Arun Gupta acquired 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $99,008.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,491.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Frary acquired 10,000 shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $109,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,462,985.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 37,965 shares of company stock valued at $414,083. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LXP. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 609,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,564,000 after acquiring an additional 9,480 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $399,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Finally, Sagefield Capital LP purchased a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LXP stock opened at $10.38 on Tuesday. LXP Industrial Trust has a twelve month low of $10.33 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $80.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.69 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 106.18% and a return on equity of 16.80%. LXP Industrial Trust’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

