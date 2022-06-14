M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) Trading Down 2.9%

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. (LON:MWE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 65.76 ($0.80) and last traded at GBX 67.50 ($0.82). 65,247 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 84,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69.50 ($0.84).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of M.T.I Wireless Edge in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Get M.T.I Wireless Edge alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of £59.76 million and a PE ratio of 20.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 63.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 65.62.

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets antennas and accessories for the commercial and military sectors. It operates through three divisions: Antennas; Water Control & Management; and Distribution & Professional Consulting Services. The company offers broadband, tactical, and specialized communications antennas; antenna systems; RFID antennas that include reader and UHF near field antennas; military antennas, such as airborne, ground, and naval and submarine antennas; and MIMO, dual slant, double dual slant, omni, and base station and CPE antennas, as well as off the shelf, flat, and parabolic antennas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for M.T.I Wireless Edge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.T.I Wireless Edge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.