Maecenas (ART) Trading 43.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Maecenas (ART) traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One Maecenas coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Maecenas has traded down 43.7% against the U.S. dollar. Maecenas has a market cap of $67,169.80 and approximately $159.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Maecenas Coin Profile

Maecenas is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

