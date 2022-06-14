Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.

MAL traded up C$0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.79. 6,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,993. The firm has a market capitalization of C$449.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. Magellan Aerospace has a one year low of C$7.00 and a one year high of C$10.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.48.

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$187.71 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Magellan Aerospace will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Magellan Aerospace from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

About Magellan Aerospace

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells aero engine and structure components for the aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers aero engine products, such as engine frames, cases, bypass ducts, engine shafts, engine processes, engine materials, metallic honeycomb, filament winding, compressor components, turbine components, and afterburner components, as well as small and large wing components, landing gear, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, and nacelle exhaust systems.

