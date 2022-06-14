MahaDAO Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $327,462.00 (MAHA)

MahaDAO (MAHA) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 14th. In the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded down 30.9% against the US dollar. MahaDAO has a total market capitalization of $3.35 million and approximately $327,462.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MahaDAO coin can currently be purchased for $1.09 or 0.00005023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.12 or 0.00429284 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004605 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00059462 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002186 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00011565 BTC.

About MahaDAO

MahaDAO was first traded on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 coins. MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com . MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

MahaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MahaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MahaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

