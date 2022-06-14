Main Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Main Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 75.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Main Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $15,363,000. SMI Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Chandler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 242,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,479,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,575,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $375.43. The company had a trading volume of 555,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,694,583. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $373.63 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $417.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $440.74.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

