Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Price Target Raised to C$20.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLFGet Rating) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$20.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MJDLF. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Shares of Major Drilling Group International stock opened at $8.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.84. Major Drilling Group International has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $10.11.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Australia. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

