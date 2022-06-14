Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Price Target Raised to C$20.50

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$20.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MDI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Laurentian increased their price target on Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.
TSE MDI opened at C$11.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.87, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Major Drilling Group International has a fifty-two week low of C$7.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$930.44 million and a PE ratio of 27.99.
About Major Drilling Group International (Get Rating)
Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related services.
