Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Price Target Raised to C$20.50

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$20.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MDI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Laurentian increased their price target on Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

TSE MDI opened at C$11.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.87, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Major Drilling Group International has a fifty-two week low of C$7.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$930.44 million and a PE ratio of 27.99.

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick Kelly Johnson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.22, for a total value of C$183,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$195,520. Also, Senior Officer Benjamin Luke Graham sold 6,600 shares of Major Drilling Group International stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.48, for a total value of C$75,768.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$183,680. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,536,972.

About Major Drilling Group International

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related services.

