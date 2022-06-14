Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.25.

Several analysts recently commented on MRE shares. CIBC cut Martinrea International from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on Martinrea International from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James set a C$11.00 target price on Martinrea International and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Martinrea International from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Martinrea International from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

TSE:MRE opened at C$8.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.63. Martinrea International has a 52 week low of C$7.43 and a 52 week high of C$13.93. The company has a market cap of C$701.60 million and a PE ratio of 31.29.

Martinrea International ( TSE:MRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$990.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Martinrea International will post 2.5468478 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

