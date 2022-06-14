Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Short Interest Update

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 47.6% from the May 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
OTCMKTS MAURY traded down $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.34. 7,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,756. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.37 and a beta of 0.46. Marui Group has a 1-year low of $33.05 and a 1-year high of $41.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.34.
