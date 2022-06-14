Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Short Interest Update

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 47.6% from the May 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS MAURY traded down $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.34. 7,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,756. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.37 and a beta of 0.46. Marui Group has a 1-year low of $33.05 and a 1-year high of $41.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.34.

About Marui Group

Marui Group Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the retailing and FinTech businesses in Japan. The company engages in the rental and the management of commercial property, purchasing and sale of clothes and accessories, space production, advertising, fashion distribution, general building management, etc.; and provision of credit card services, cash advance services, rent guarantee services, information system services, real estate rental, etc.

