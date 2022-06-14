MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Market Cap Reaches $976,897.96

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Over the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a market cap of $976,897.96 and approximately $40,085.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00001365 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,899.12 or 1.00078472 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00029636 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.25 or 0.00193099 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00090777 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00115547 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00156631 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004530 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004481 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000210 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

