McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) Short Interest Up 50.0% in May

McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

MCRAA remained flat at $$36.55 during midday trading on Tuesday. McRae Industries has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $38.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.90 and its 200 day moving average is $36.46.

McRae Industries (OTCMKTS:MCRAA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.43 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from McRae Industries’s previous dividend of $0.13.

McRae Industries, Inc manufactures and sells military combat boots for the United States Army. The company also imports and sells western and work boots. It offers its products for men, women, and children under the Dan Post, Laredo Western Boots, Dingo, McRae Industrial, and McRae Footwear brand names.

