MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,427,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:MDMP traded up 0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting 0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,788. The business’s 50-day moving average is 0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.09. MDM Permian has a 52-week low of 0.03 and a 52-week high of 0.25.
MDM Permian Company Profile (Get Rating)
