Medacta Group SA (OTCMKTS:MEDGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Medacta Group SA (OTCMKTS:MEDGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 73.7% from the May 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of MEDGF stock remained flat at $$124.00 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.10. Medacta Group has a one year low of $124.00 and a one year high of $124.00.

Several brokerages have commented on MEDGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Medacta Group from CHF 152 to CHF 124 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Medacta Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Medacta Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Medacta Group SA develops, manufactures, and distributes orthopedic and neurosurgical medical devices Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers personalized kinematic models and 3D planning tools for use in hip, knee, shoulder, sports medicine, and spine procedures. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland.

