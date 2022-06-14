Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

Shares of Meridian Bioscience stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,412. Meridian Bioscience has a one year low of $17.04 and a one year high of $29.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Meridian Bioscience ( NASDAQ:VIVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $111.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.55 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 18.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Meridian Bioscience by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 226,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 9,643 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at about $355,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Meridian Bioscience by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,857,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,747,000 after purchasing an additional 35,423 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Meridian Bioscience by 808.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 140,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 124,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.