Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in PepsiCo by 229.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $1.69 on Tuesday, hitting $158.05. The stock had a trading volume of 55,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,359,291. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $218.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.82. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.61 and a twelve month high of $177.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.93%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.33.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

