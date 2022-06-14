Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.25.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MTH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Meritage Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $114.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Meritage Homes stock opened at $76.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.55. Meritage Homes has a 12-month low of $75.13 and a 12-month high of $125.01.

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 28.21%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Meritage Homes will post 27.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $574,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,436,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

