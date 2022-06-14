Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.25.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MTH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Meritage Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $114.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.
Meritage Homes stock opened at $76.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.55. Meritage Homes has a 12-month low of $75.13 and a 12-month high of $125.01.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $574,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,436,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.
About Meritage Homes
Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.
