Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Invests $2.67 Million in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 125,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,000. Ares Capital accounts for 2.1% of Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 159,812 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its stake in Ares Capital by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 26,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 163,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. 29.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,012,566. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $17.79 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.75.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 75.13%. The business had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Ares Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In other news, insider Michael Lewis Smith bought 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,560.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 89,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,960. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

