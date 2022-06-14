Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Invests $726,000 in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 14,432 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in Comcast by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 423,439 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $23,683,000 after purchasing an additional 29,619 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $23,672,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $355,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 116,960 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Benchmark cut their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $39.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,973,094. The stock has a market cap of $180.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $39.47 and a 1 year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

