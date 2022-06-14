Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Makes New $1.29 Million Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,000. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 1.0% of Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.71. 294,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,978,544. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $160.68 and a 52-week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.