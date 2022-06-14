Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Short Interest Down 46.1% in May

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a drop of 46.1% from the May 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 193,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS MEEC traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.19. 95,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,300. Midwest Energy Emissions has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.44. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.21.

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million.

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp., an environmental services and technology company, engages in developing and delivering solutions to the power industry worldwide. It provides mercury capture solutions. Its Sorbent Enhancement Additive (SEA) technology provides total mercury control, providing solutions that are based on a thorough scientific understanding of actual and probable interactions involved in mercury capture in coal-fired flue gas.

