Mithril (MITH) Price Tops $0.0141

Mithril (MITH) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 14th. Mithril has a total market cap of $14.08 million and $3.55 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mithril coin can currently be bought for about $0.0141 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mithril has traded down 27.5% against the dollar.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00008722 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00132840 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 210.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000477 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000244 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mithril is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official website is mith.io . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

