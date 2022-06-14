Monarch Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:GBARF) Short Interest Update

Monarch Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:GBARF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a decline of 49.8% from the May 15th total of 46,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of GBARF traded down 0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching 0.38. The company had a trading volume of 33,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,333. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.42. Monarch Mining has a 1-year low of 0.34 and a 1-year high of 0.88.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Monarch Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$1.50 price objective on the stock.

Monarch Mining Corporation, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mining properties in Canada. The company's projects include the Beaufor Mine, including 23 mining claims covering an area of 5.9 square kilometers located to the northeast of the town of Val-d'Or in the Province of Quebec; the Croinor property, which comprise one mining lease for a total of 337 claims with an area of approximately 151.88 square kilometers situated to the east of Val-d'Or; and the Beacon Mill property consist of 11 mining claims covering an area of 1.8 square kilometers.

