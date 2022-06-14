MONK One Day Trading Volume Tops $18,035.00 (MONK)

MONK (MONK) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One MONK coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000485 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MONK has traded 43.1% lower against the US dollar. MONK has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and $18,035.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00009956 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000272 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000274 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000161 BTC.

MONK Profile

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling MONK

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MONK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

