MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €24.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($25.00) price objective on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($35.42) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($67.71) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($31.25) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €30.00 ($31.25) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €36.00 ($37.50) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

MorphoSys stock opened at €17.47 ($18.19) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €21.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of €25.89. The company has a market cap of $596.41 million and a P/E ratio of -1.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.51. MorphoSys has a 1-year low of €16.45 ($17.14) and a 1-year high of €69.00 ($71.88).

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

