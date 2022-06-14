Muncy Bank Financial (OTCMKTS:MYBF) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYBF – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.50 and last traded at $39.50. Approximately 600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.36 and its 200-day moving average is $40.39.

Get Muncy Bank Financial alerts:

About Muncy Bank Financial (OTCMKTS:MYBF)

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Pennsylvania. It accepts savings, money market, and checking accounts, as well as demand, time, and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include mortgage, home equity, vehicle, commercial mortgages, personal, commercial equipment loans, as well as business and real estate loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Muncy Bank Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Muncy Bank Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.