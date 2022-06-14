Muncy Bank Financial (OTCMKTS:MYBF) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYBF – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.50 and last traded at $39.50. Approximately 600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.36 and its 200-day moving average is $40.39.
About Muncy Bank Financial (OTCMKTS:MYBF)
