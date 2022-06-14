Nanosonics (OTCMKTS:NNCSF) Stock Price Down 9.8%

Nanosonics Limited (OTCMKTS:NNCSF – Get Rating) shares were down 9.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.21 and last traded at $2.21. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.32.

About Nanosonics (OTCMKTS:NNCSF)

Nanosonics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infection prevention company in Australia and internationally. The company engages in the manufacturing and distribution of the trophon ultrasound probe disinfector, and its associated consumables and accessories; and research, development, and commercialization of infection control and decontamination products and related technologies.

