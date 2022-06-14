Nasdacoin 1-Day Volume Tops $3,393.00 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 13th. During the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded up 292.3% against the US dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Nasdacoin has a total market cap of $20,548.98 and approximately $3,393.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MYCE (MYCE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

Nasdacoin (NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 28,263,789 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

